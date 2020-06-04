Stop Intimidating #JusticeforTina Protesters, AAC Tells Lagos Police Commissioner

“We have listened to the tape of threat against lawful protests by citizens especially youths against police brutality and rapes that is currently ravaging the country. This threat was sent down to the organisers in Bariga and Oworo of a rally tagged #JusticeforTina through the DPO of Bariga Police Station.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2020

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress has urged the Commissioner for Police in the state, Zubairu Muazu, to stop threatening organisers of rallies tagged #JusticeForTina, a series of planned protests against the killing of a teenager by a trigger-happy policeman.

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, state Chairman of the AAC in Lagos, said it was wrong to unlawfully ask rally organisers to take permissions from the Police Commissioner when he and his command are copiously culpable in the case.

Ajayi said, “We have listened to the tape of threat against lawful protests by citizens especially youths against police brutality and rapes that is currently ravaging the country. This threat was sent down to the organisers in Bariga and Oworo of a rally tagged #JusticeforTina through the DPO of Bariga Police Station. 

“Without law, morality says that the police who murdered Tina should be modest enough not to meddle into a rally to honour the killed not to talk of threatening them. CP Zubairu Muazu should apologise to Lagosians for sending the DPO to threaten Bariga and Oworo Youths immediately.

“The people have the right to demand open and proper justice in the killing of the school girl. It is gibberish to unlawfully ask rally organizers to take permissions from the Commissioner of Police when he and his command are copiously culpable in the case. The DPO even have the guts to mock the Supreme Court judgment that assert that citizens have a right to assembly and protest and do not need police permissions. 

“AAC asks the #JusticeforTina mobilisers and organisers to double our efforts and make sure that the action is successful. The police cannot be a judge in their own case; ditto for the state.

“We asks our members and supporters to join popular and organised peaceful actions against police brutality, rape and all forms of oppressions. We have a whole wide world to win; what we will loose is our chains.”

Saharareporters, New York

