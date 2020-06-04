Two Suspects Arrested For Gang-raping 17-year-old Girl In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in the state.

The girl, who was hawking sachet water, was accosted by three armed men at the popular Oja’ba Market in Ado-Ekiti.

They forced themselves on her as they took turns in raping her.

She was taken to a hospital for examination and treatment after which the police began an investigation.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the crime as the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said the case would be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators charged to court.

The state government also confirmed the arrest, saying the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee would continue to work to “eliminate GBV, FGM and sexual harassment and to ensure the security of victims and access to justice”.