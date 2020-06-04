Why I Visited Tinubu ― Obaseki

We don’t want to lose any more state; there is no reason to. We should all drop our ego and work for our party and the unity of our country.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 04, 2020

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has explained why he visited the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. 

This came as he denied secretly obtaining the nomination and expression of interest forms of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP following his face-off with a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole. 

Obaseki had warned Oshiomhole, to steer clear of all the processes leading up to the June 22 governorship primary  of the APC in the state “because he is an interested party”. 

Explaining why he visited Tinubu, Vanguard quoted Obaseki to have said: “The reason why I went to see our National Leader is that I do not want the party torn apart. I am a man of peace.

“For me and my colleague governors, we cannot see a party we built, destroyed. We cannot see a ruling party be so weakened and whatever it will take to secure peace, to secure harmony in the party, we are prepared to, I am prepared to make.

“That is why I joined my colleagues to go and see the leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to assure him that we are all working for the same cause, we are all working to build our party. From 26 states, we are now 20. We don’t want to lose any more state; there is no reason to. We should all drop our ego and work for our party and the unity of our country. 

“On a final note, I am actively pursuing peace, actively pursuing harmony in our party, particularly at home and I believe that we will secure peace”.

