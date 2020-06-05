Edo Poll: Yari Visits Osinbajo, Reacts To Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has advised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to put the interest of the party first as they go into the governorship elections in Edo State.

The governorship election in the state is slated for September 19, 2020, but an intra-party feud between Oshiomhole and Obaseki has continued to generate ripples among party members.

The party is expected to conduct governorship primaries this month (June) to elect the person that will be its standard-bearer in the election. Already Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole are said to be in different political camps even as the latter has been accused of sponsoring someone against the sitting governor.

Recall that intraparty squabble over who flies the flag of the APC in Zamfara and Rivers States cost the party electoral fortunes in the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking to State House correspondents, Yari, who said he was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for a private visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, called on Oshiomhole and Obaseki to tolerate each other no matter what their interests might be.

“I think as a party man and pioneer party person, the entire life is about tolerance. We have to tolerate one another and no matter what interest we have, we must put the interest of the party in our hearts. We should also look at the interest of the party as superior to any other interest,” Vanguard quoted him to have said.

He said that there are laid down procedures of the party, insisting that such procedures must be followed in resolving issues in the party.

He added, “The laid down procedure is there; the rules are there; the constitution is there. Let us respect the constitution of our party and let us respect one another because the issue of part is not about me, it is not about the chairman, it is not about the president. It is a collective responsibility.

“Therefore, I think it is important for both the governor and the chairman to fine-tune how they are going to work for the safety of this party and to win the election in Edo State.”