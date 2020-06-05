Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2020

There was a fire incident at Aso Villa, Nigeria's seat of power, in Abuja on Thursday.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the incident was recorded at a store near the State House Chapel in the Villa. 

Shehu attributed the fire incident to an electrical spark.

He said, “The incident, linked to an electrical spark, was immediately brought under control by alert staff using available fire extinguishers well ahead of the arrival of the Federal Fire Service trucks stationed just outside the premises.

“Luckily, no injury or serious damage was recorded.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

