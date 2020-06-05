Four COVID-19 Patients Escape From Delta Isolation Centre



There was pandemonium on Friday morning at the Delta State Isolation and Treatment Centre for COVID-19 patients at the Central Hospital, Warri, following the escape of four patients from the centre, SaharaReporters has learnt.



The situation, our correspondent gathered, created panic around the hospital environment as the COVID-19 patients overpowered doctors and nurses giving them treatment to escape.



Speaking with our correspondent, a doctor in the hospital, who confirmed the story and pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the four COVID-19 patients were a navy officer, a lawyer and his son and another male patient.

"The four patients insisted that they were not COVID-19 patients but had fever. We were having 10 COVID-19 patients in our isolation and treatment centre here in the Central Hospital, Warri. Yesterday we discharged two and were left with eight patients.



"So, this morning, four out of the remaining eight patients escaped from the centre after claiming that what they had was mere fever.

"But frantic efforts are being made to have them back to the center. We have since reported the situation to the Commissioner for Health."



Recall that on Monday, family members of a COVID-19 Patient identified as Michael Mordi, a 53-year-old Chief Nursing Officer in Central Hospital, Agbor, allegedly invaded an isolation centre at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Delta State, and escaped with him.



Calls put across to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, on the issue were not responded to.

An aide to the Commissioner, who asked not to be named, confirmed the incident.

