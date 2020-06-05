Insecurity: Central Control System Of President Buhari's Government Has Collapsed —PDP

The party also bemoaned the increase in activities of robbers and kidnappers in the country without decisive measure to curb the trend from the President.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 05, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's response to rising insecurity in the country, saying it was unclear, who was running the country at the moment.

The PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the comments while reacting to renewed attacks on unarmed villagers in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State. 

He said, "It's not only in Southern Kaduna, in Isanlu, Yagba East local Government of Kogi State, armed robbers went into a bank on Thursday, killed all the policemen there and killed indigenes of the community.  

"It is about the failure of governance, the central control system of President Muhammadu Buhari's government has collapsed. Whom do you say is in charge of governance today?

"President Buhari is in charge of the security architecture of our nation, he is a general who has commanded troops and in spite of our expectations in our party that with the the advantage of his experience he should know that when a commander begins to lose men on the field, it behooves on him to change the security architecture of country but he has not taken advice. 

"As we speak, painfully, our nation has become a minefield for bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, for marauders and it is rather unfortunate.

"We condemn the killing in Southern Kaduna and are urging President Buhari to go beyond paying condolence messages and rise to the occasion of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation by safeguarding lives and properties of Nigerians."

