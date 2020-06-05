Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Insists State Is COVID-19 Free, Lifts Lockdown In Kabba/Bunu LGA

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has lifted the lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state over suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bello disclosed this on Friday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the governor, the state had remained a COVID-19-free state after the result of all the samples taken and subjected to tests by health workers in the Kabba-Bunu LGA turned out negative.

Recall that Ahmad Ejibunu, Chief Imam of Kabba, and one of his aides had tested positive for the disease.

Ejibunu, who was transferred to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja from Kabba Specialist Hospital, was eventually referred to the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was diagnosed with the disease.

The Kogi State Government rejected the results and accused the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control of perpetrating fraud.