Man Who Led Group That Beat Up Nigerian Activist, Deji Adeyanju, In Abuja During Peaceful Protest, Leads #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Protest In FCT

Ibrahim Kabiru Dallah, the man, who led thugs to attack rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been discovered to be behind the protest in Abuja against the killing of George Floyd, an American, by a policeman in Minneapolis.

Dallah, SaharaReporters gathered, on December 23 led miscreants to disrupt a peaceful protest organised by a coalition of civil society groups over the continued detention of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

The attack happened in the presence of policemen, who watched as Adeyanju and other activists were being manhandled.

Adeyanju had led protesters to the National Human Rights Commission headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, to present a letter to the Executive Secretary of the commission when he and others were attacked.

Dallah was also reportedly responsible for mobilising counter protesters on December 5, 2019 when the Department of State Services unlawfully rearrested Sowore inside a courtroom less than 24 hours after he was released from detention.

Despite his notoriety for breaking the law and launching attacks on law-abiding citizens, Dallah on June 2 championed protests in the name of George Floyd, whose death had sparked global anger against use of excessive force by law enforcement officers.

In a post on Twitter, he said, "We matched peacefully to the Embassy of the United State of America in Abuja today to demand justice for George Floyd. We say no racism."