Protesters Storm Force Headquarters In Abuja To Demand Justice For Rape Victims

A group of protesters on Friday stormed the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to protest the rising spate of rape and incest in the country.

The protesters are demanding justice for the rape and killing of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, Miss Bello Barakat and other victims in the country.

They called on the police and other security agencies to devise effective strategies to checkmate the growing menace of sexual assault in the Nigeria.

The group also called on the Inspector-, General of Police to fish out all perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

The group also called on state governments to not only domesticate the Violence Against People Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act, but to enforce them to stem rape and incest.

The protesters under the aegis of Women's Voices Leadership Project sponsored by Actionaid and Global Affairs, Canada, later submitted a formal letter to the representative of the Inspector-General of Police.

Recall that Omozuwa, a 100level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin, was raped and killed while reading inside a church while Barakat, a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training in Ibadan, was raped and stabbed to death in her parents' house.

A teenager, Tina Ezekwe, was on her part killed by a police stray bullet in Lagos last week Tuesday.



See Also Human Rights Police Stop #JusticeforTina Protest In Lagos