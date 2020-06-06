AfDB Approves Nigeria’s $288.5m Loan To Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

The loan, according to the development finance institution, will bolster the government’s plans to improve surveillance and response to COVID-19 emergencies, ease the impact on workers and businesses and strengthen the social protection system.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

The African Development Bank has approved $288.5m loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on the economy.

The loan, according to the development finance institution, will bolster the government’s plans to improve surveillance and response to COVID-19 emergencies, ease the impact on workers and businesses and strengthen the social protection system.

The loan is the bank’s initial response to help mitigate the slump in oil prices and its impact on the national economy. 

Nigeria had in April secured $3.4bn from the International Monetary Fund in emergency financial assistance under the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument to support government’s efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 economic shock and the drastic fall in oil prices.

"The proposed programme will ensure that the fiscal position and the economy are sufficiently supported to weather the COVID-19 shocks, thereby limiting its potential adverse impact on livelihoods and the economy more generally,” Ebrima Faal, the bank’s Senior Director for Nigeria, said.

The bank said its active portfolio in Nigeria as of December 2019 comprised 61 operations, with a total commitment of about $5bn.

These active operations include 29 in the public sector, with a commitment of $2bn (43%) and 32 non-sovereign operations with a total commitment of $3bn, equivalent to 57 per cent of the total portfolio.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sokoto Discharges All 101 COVID-19 Patients In Its Isolation Centres
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Business COVID-19 Dealt Seriously With Us, Nigerian Private Jet Operators Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Patient Who Escaped From Imo State Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Thirty COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: School Owners Reject Nigerian Government's Plan To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Former OSOPADEC Chairman, Omojuwa, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Arrested In Anambra Over Possession Of Unlicensed Gun
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International George Floyd: Mayor Of Washington Paints Black Lives Matter On Street Leading To White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Director General Of Nigeria's Lottery Commission, Gbajabiamila, In Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Anti-graft Agencies Yet To Act On Petition Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Terrorism African Al-Qaeda Chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel, Killed By French Forces In Mali After Seven-Year Manhunt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sokoto Discharges All 101 COVID-19 Patients In Its Isolation Centres
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics CACOL Berates Senate President For Leading Delegation On Solidarity Visit To Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME My Daughter's Death Still Feels Like A Terrible Dream To Us, Father Of Teenager Raped, Murdered In Ibadan Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad