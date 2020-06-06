Businessman Arrested In Anambra Over Possession Of Unlicensed Gun

It was gathered that Nweke is one of those leading Abba people of Njikoka Local Government Area to protest against the Supreme Court land judgment in favour of Prince Arthur Eze Na’Ukpo.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

A prominent businessman in Anambra State, Chief Pius Nweke, has been arrested by the police over alleged unlawful possession of firearm.

He was arrested at about 12pm on Friday in Awada Street, Onitsha, Anambra State while driving to his office.

It was gathered that Nweke is one of those leading Abba people of Njikoka Local Government Area to protest against the Supreme Court land judgment in favour of Prince Arthur Eze Na’Ukpo. 

He was said to be driving a Lexus SUV when the Inspector-General of Police team stopped, searched and arrested him. 

An automatic pistol was found in his possession with 10 rounds of ammunition in it.

Haruna Mohammed, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, told SaharaReporters that the arrest was not effected by the command operatives but the IGP team. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME My Daughter's Death Still Feels Like A Terrible Dream To Us, Father Of Teenager Raped, Murdered In Ibadan Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Sixteen Persons Jailed In Ogun Over Internet Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 11 Killed, Scores Injured As Gunmen Invade Taraba Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abba Kyari's Burial: Activists Berate Chief Judge For Hiding Criminal Case Files Of Top Government Officials Who Violated Safety Precautions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Discontent In NDDC Over Illegal Promotion Exercise For Select Staff
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Former OSOPADEC Chairman, Omojuwa, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International George Floyd: Mayor Of Washington Paints Black Lives Matter On Street Leading To White House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics CACOL Berates Senate President For Leading Delegation On Solidarity Visit To Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Director General Of Nigeria's Lottery Commission, Gbajabiamila, In Multi-billion Naira Fraud, Anti-graft Agencies Yet To Act On Petition Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME My Daughter's Death Still Feels Like A Terrible Dream To Us, Father Of Teenager Raped, Murdered In Ibadan Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Sokoto Discharges All 101 COVID-19 Patients In Its Isolation Centres
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism African Al-Qaeda Chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel, Killed By French Forces In Mali After Seven-Year Manhunt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Insecurity: Central Control System Of President Buhari's Government Has Collapsed —PDP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Ambode’s Humiliation: Will Obaseki Follow Suit? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad