Businessman Arrested In Anambra Over Possession Of Unlicensed Gun

A prominent businessman in Anambra State, Chief Pius Nweke, has been arrested by the police over alleged unlawful possession of firearm.

He was arrested at about 12pm on Friday in Awada Street, Onitsha, Anambra State while driving to his office.

It was gathered that Nweke is one of those leading Abba people of Njikoka Local Government Area to protest against the Supreme Court land judgment in favour of Prince Arthur Eze Na’Ukpo.

He was said to be driving a Lexus SUV when the Inspector-General of Police team stopped, searched and arrested him.

An automatic pistol was found in his possession with 10 rounds of ammunition in it.

Haruna Mohammed, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, told SaharaReporters that the arrest was not effected by the command operatives but the IGP team.