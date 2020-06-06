MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements

The Muslim Rights Concern has condemned a statement credited to National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, that the Fulani will rule Nigeria forever.

In a statement on Saturday by Director of the organisation, Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said that Nigeria belonged to no particular tribe or ethnic group.

The group warned Miyetti Allah against divisive, explosive and provocative statements capable of causing disharmony in the society. Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

The statement reads, "We call on Miyetti Allah to confirm or deny the alleged statement. We affirm that Nigeria belongs to no particular tribe and every ethnic group has a stake in the Nigerian project. Leadership is therefore not the birthright of any ethnicity.

"We appeal to Nigerians to ignore the statement allegedly made by Miyetti Allah and to allow the group to make clarifications. We call on leaders to avoid divisive, explosive and provocative statements."