My Daughter's Death Still Feels Like A Terrible Dream To Us, Father Of Teenager Raped, Murdered In Ibadan Says

Elepo told SaharaReporters that he had not recovered from the shock of the tragic incident.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 06, 2020

Kasimu Bello Elepo, father of Barakat, a student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan, Oyo State, who was raped and killed by yet to be identified persons in their house, has said that her gruesome murder still feels like a terrible dream to them. 

He said, "My heart is still bleeding because I cannot believe that my daughter is gone just like that."  Barakat Bello

The distraught father said it had been difficult for him to sleep as the entire incident still appears very unreal to him. 

He added that it had not been easy for the family to accept the reality of Barakat's rape and gruesome murder. 

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, has said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter and would issue a statement upon the completion of investigation.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Another Female Student Raped And Stabbed To Death In Parents’ House In Ibadan 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

A non-governmental organisation, Proactive Gender Initiative, called for a judicial commission of enquiry to help look at existing laws, address the lacuna if any and make recommendations to strengthen the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

Saharareporters, New York

