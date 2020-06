Armed bandits attacked three villages in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday night.

SaharaReporters gathered that the communities attacked were ‘Yar Kaka, Unguwar Sani and Tashar Labo.

“Armed bandits operating in ‘Yar Kaka, Unguwar Sani and Tarshar Labo communities. They came into the communities in a convoy of over 150 motorcycles carrying guns and other dangerous weapons.

“As usual, they attacked the villagers, burnt houses and stole cattle,” a source in the area said.