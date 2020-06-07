Boko Haram Engage Nigerian Troops In Gunfight Around Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday night engaged troops of the Nigerian Army in a gun duel few kilometers to Maiduguri in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The terrorists launched the attack on men of 212 Battalion with the hope of advancing further but could not succeed.



The incident led to panic among civilians living in the area.

In a bloody campaign that had lasted over a decade, Boko Haram terrorists have continued to kill and displace hundreds of individuals and households in

Nigeria's predominantly Muslim North with security agencies failing to curb the situation despite huge budgets voted for that purpose.