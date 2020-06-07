BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 31 More COVID-19 Patients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Sunday said that the number of patients successfully managed and discharged was 1025.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

The Lagos State Government has said 31 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from the state isolation centres.

He said, “Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 25 males and six females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society. 

“The patients, six from Onikan, four from Gbagada, two from Agidingbi, six from Lekki and 13 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number number of ‪#COVID19‬ confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025.”

