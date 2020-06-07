Let Us See Evidence When You Kill Bandits, Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Tells Nigerian Government

The Nigerian Army has come under immense scrutiny in recent times from citizens, who say the government had not been transparent and truthful in the fight against insurgency in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna State, has asked the Nigerian Government to always show proof that it was fighting insecurity in the country.

Sani in a tweet on Sunday said when armed bandits kill Nigerians, gruesome photos of the mayhem are released.

He therefore urged the Nigerian Government to show when it also kills bandits by providing evidence. 

He said, "Whenever the bandits kill, we see the evidence of their dastardly and cruel acts. Whenever you kill the bandits, let’s see the evidence of your courageous and heroic acts."

