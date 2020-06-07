No Fixed Date For Reopening Of Schools, Says Nigerian Government

Ehanire, while addressing journalists during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja over the weekend, said no date had been fixed for reopening of schools.

Nigeria's Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, has said schools will reopen when they are done measuring and establishing the risk of transmission. 

He said, “There is no fixed date on schools’ resumption. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is studying the situation, carrying out reviews every two and four weeks to access the situation and judge when it is safe.  Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire VON

“The Federal Government is taking very seriously the balance between safety and preventing disease explosion, and the opening of schools.

“We are encouraging schools to embrace online training and education as much as possible.

“As soon as the details are established and the risk of transmission is measured and established, then schools will reopen.

“We are aware of what is happening in neighbouring countries through the organ known as the West Africa Health Organisation.

“Few days ago, we held an inter-ministerial meeting of the ministers of health of the West African region to compare notes, review strategies, understand how others are tackling their problems, and reach a common ground on how to protect our region.

“We also consider how to do procurement together to reduce cost and how to share materials that we get from donations to the region.

“The protocol for border activities is also being studied. We have, through WAHO, worked out protocols on how border crossings will be conducted, particularly passenger transport.

“It has not been opened but we are working out the opening protocols and the measures that need to be taken for countries to protect themselves.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

