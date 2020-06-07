Ogun PDP Calls For Investigation Into $250,000 Bribery Allegation

In a letter signed by Samson Kayode Bamgbose and Adeleke Shittu, Chairman and Secretary of the party respectively, the duo called for a probe.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the alleged bribery allegation against a Federal High Court judge in the state.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a petition written in respect of the suit by the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, that we bribed Honourable Justice Abubakar Shittu with the sum of $250,000 to do our bidding in the suit pending before the honourable judge. 

“As parties in the matter and those alleged to have ‘bought’ judgment, we are obliged to respond to the allegation even when it lacks merit and material fact.

“It is clear that the Honourable Justice Shittu became a marked person since they could not compromise him in 2019. Hence, the resort to cheap blackmail, outright fabrications and lies. 

“We believe that this is the way to go to serve as a test case and deterrence to those in the habit of making false and unsubstantiated allegations against law-abiding citizens and public officials, including members of the Nigeria Police Force because they believe that nothing will happen.”
 

