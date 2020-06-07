Ondo University Lecturer Slumps, Dies Inside Own Apartment

Ibitola slumped at the weekend in his apartment before he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

Gilbert Ibitola, a senior lecturer at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State, is dead. 

Ibitola slumped at the weekend in his apartment before he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival. 

Several family sources and close associates told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the lecturer was not sick before his death. 

Mr Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University in the school, confirmed the demise of Ibitola on Sunday. 

He said the death of the senior lecturer was shocking to the university community. 

He said, “He (Ibitola) has several publications in renowned academic journals to his credit and had not been known to compromise academic standard in his research pursuit in any way or form.

“The union will greatly miss his comradeship, his department will miss his academic contributions."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Personal Assistant To Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, In Police Custody For Alleged Forgery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 13-year-old Girl Drugged, Gang-raped By Four Men In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Let Us See Evidence When You Kill Bandits, Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Electrocuted In Abuja While Cutting Tree
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion What No One Will Tell You About Racism In Canada By Samuel Osho
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Personal Assistant To Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo, In Police Custody For Alleged Forgery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 13-year-old Girl Drugged, Gang-raped By Four Men In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Let Us See Evidence When You Kill Bandits, Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Majek Fashek: Down With Dope! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Electrocuted In Abuja While Cutting Tree
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Assembly Panel Designed To Free Obasa From Corruption Charges —HEDA
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad