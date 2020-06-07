Ondo University Lecturer Slumps, Dies Inside Own Apartment

Gilbert Ibitola, a senior lecturer at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo State, is dead.

Ibitola slumped at the weekend in his apartment before he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Several family sources and close associates told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the lecturer was not sick before his death.

Mr Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University in the school, confirmed the demise of Ibitola on Sunday.

He said the death of the senior lecturer was shocking to the university community.

He said, “He (Ibitola) has several publications in renowned academic journals to his credit and had not been known to compromise academic standard in his research pursuit in any way or form.

“The union will greatly miss his comradeship, his department will miss his academic contributions."