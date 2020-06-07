Policeman Electrocuted In Abuja While Cutting Tree

The deceased was said to be cutting branches of a tree opposite the National Intelligence Agency, Garki, in Nigeria's capital when the incident happened.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

A Chief Superintendent of Police, Lasaka Habila, has been electrocuted in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The deceased was said to be cutting branches of a tree opposite the National Intelligence Agency, Garki, in Nigeria's capital when the incident happened. 

Idriss Abbas, Director-General, FCT Emergency Management Agency, announced Habila’s death in a statement on Sunday.

Abbas advised Abuja residents to always seek approval from the Parks and Recreation Department before cutting any tree.

He added that in the rainy season, most trees would bloom and come in contact with electricity cables, which may transmit high currents through leaves and branches.

The statement reads, “At the scene of the tragedy was a cutlass seen lying around the tree after the incident said to have been used by the victim to cut down branches from the tree which were seen littered around the scene. 

“It is also believed that the victim may have been electrocuted by a high voltage from the high tension wire close to the tree.

“The victim who was seen stuck on the tree was eventually brought down by the Search and Rescue team of FEMA.”

Saharareporters, New York

