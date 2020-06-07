SARS Officers Arrest, Torture Man To Death, Deposit Corpse In Morgue Without Family’s Knowledge In Edo

He was arrested at Megon Guest House near his house while charging his phone.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

A young man in Edo State has been unlawfully arrested and tortured to death by some officers of Special Anti-Robbery Squad

He was arrested at Megon Guest House near his house while charging his phone. 

According to elder sister of the victim, Mercy Obazee, her brother was arrested by SARS personnel on March 6, 2020 and was not allowed to make calls while others also arrested including owner of the hotel were released. 

She alleged that her brother was tortured by the police, leading to his death. 

Obazee appealed to the Talakawa's Parliament to help demand justice for the unlawful arrest and killing of her brother by SARS personnel. 

Reacting to the matter, one of the leaders of the Talakawa's Parliament said, "On behalf of Lady Mercy Obazee, we want to appeal to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to order an investigation to ascertain the cause of death of an Edo youth, who died in SARS custody and was deposited in the mortuary without the consent of his people.

"We are tired of losing our youth unjustly. We say no to injustice."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE: DPO, Seven Policemen Killed In Kogi Bank Robbery
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Police Policemen Stealing Petrol Crush Newly Married Man To Death In Imo
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Free Speech Lawyer Of Activist Arrested For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ Writes Inspector General Of Police, Seeks Transfer Of Case To Abuja Over Threats To Life
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Human Rights Security Agents Kill 11 Nigerians While Enforcing Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News MURIC Warns Miyetti Allah Against Divisive Statements
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Arrested In Anambra Over Possession Of Unlicensed Gun
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Engage Nigerian Troops In Gunfight Around Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME 13-year-old Girl Drugged, Gang-raped By Four Men In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former OSOPADEC Chairman, Omojuwa, Is Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Nigeria's Presidential Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Patient Who Escaped From Imo State Arrested In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Will Run Out Of Bed Space In Three Weeks If We Keep Recording High COVID-19 Cases –Health Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism African Al-Qaeda Chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel, Killed By French Forces In Mali After Seven-Year Manhunt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad