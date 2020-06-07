Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2020

After incurring the wrath of Nigerians on various social media platforms for sharing a story on how a five-year-old girl raped an adult male, an Islamic cleric based in Sokoto State, Dr Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, has deleted the post from his pages. 

Sokoto was accused by many Nigerians of attempting to change the narrative on rape and blame women and girls for the scourge. 

Angered by the situation, many Nigerians also called on the police to launch an investigation and arrest the narrator of the story. 

Checks by SaharaReporters on the post on Sunday showed that the Islamic cleric had bowed to pressure and pulled down the post.

Sokoto is a professor at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State. 

Saharareporters, New York

