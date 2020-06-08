Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act

He has directed Ude Chukwu, his Deputy, to act in his capacity until he recovers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

John Kalu, Commissioner for Information in the state, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday. 

The statement reads, “Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

“On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the governor submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center for Disease Control laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health.”

