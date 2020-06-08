Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N827m Belonging To NDDC Contractor

The EFCC through its counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had told the judge that Edevbie owned a firm, Flank Power Ltd.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N827m recovered from a businessman, Matthew Edevbie, to the Nigerian Government. 

Edevbie, Chief Executive Officer, Flank Power Resources Limited, is a contractor with the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke made the order on Monday following a motion ex-parte filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC through its counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had told the judge that Edevbie owned a firm, Flank Power Ltd. 

“The sum is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences Act, 2006 and Section 44(2)b of the 1999 constitution," Oyedepo said. 

He said the forfeited sum, comprising N616,679,098.32 and N211,000,000.00 was deposited in Flank Power Ltd’s bank account between February 11 and 19.

Justice Aneke granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to government.

He directed the EFCC to advertise the order in any national daily for any interested party to appear before the court within 14 days and show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the government. 

The judge adjourned the proceedings till June 29.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Lagos Assembly Panel Designed To Free Obasa From Corruption Charges —HEDA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap President Of Customary Court In Taraba State
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gives Thugs N50m To Burn Down SaharaReporters' Civic Media Lab, Targets TVC Journalist, HEDA For Criticizing Him
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Nwaoboshi, Disowns 11 Companies Used For Fake Contracts In NDDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Issues Directives To Nigerian Students On How To Access Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad