Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N827m Belonging To NDDC Contractor

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N827m recovered from a businessman, Matthew Edevbie, to the Nigerian Government.

Edevbie, Chief Executive Officer, Flank Power Resources Limited, is a contractor with the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke made the order on Monday following a motion ex-parte filed by the EFCC.

The EFCC through its counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, had told the judge that Edevbie owned a firm, Flank Power Ltd.

“The sum is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences Act, 2006 and Section 44(2)b of the 1999 constitution," Oyedepo said.

He said the forfeited sum, comprising N616,679,098.32 and N211,000,000.00 was deposited in Flank Power Ltd’s bank account between February 11 and 19.

Justice Aneke granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to government.

He directed the EFCC to advertise the order in any national daily for any interested party to appear before the court within 14 days and show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

The judge adjourned the proceedings till June 29.