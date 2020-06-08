COVID-19 Cases Worsening Globally –WHO

The World Health has said that the COVID-19 was worsening globally, with more than 136,000 cases recorded on Sunday.

The figures, according to the WHO, is the highest number recorded in a day.

WHO said more than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days, culminating in highest one-day total so far, on Sunday.

Most cases came from 10 countries, mainly in the Americas and South Asia.

“More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” said WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday during his regular briefing on the crisis.

“This is the time for countries to continue to work hard, on the basis of science, solutions and solidarity,” he added.

While the situation in Europe is improving, “globally it is worsening”, Tedros said.

The COVID-19 caseload is approaching seven million world-wide , with nearly 400,000 deaths.

“Most countries in the African region are still experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas, although most countries in the region have less than 1,000 cases. We also see increasing numbers of cases in parts of Eastern Europe and central Asia”, he said.

WHO, however, raised concern on safety over the ongoing protests around the world.

WHO urged protesters to be anti-racism and pro-safety as it underlines the importance of remaining safe during mass gatherings.

Protestors were reminded of measures to prevent COVID-19 spread such as maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask.

“WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds.

"We also encourage countries to strengthen the fundamental public health measures that remain the basis of the response: find, isolate, test and care for every case, and trace and quarantine every contact,” said Tedros.