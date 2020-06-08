COVID-19 Cases Worsening Globally –WHO

The COVID-19 caseload is approaching seven million world-wide , with nearly 400,000 deaths.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The World Health has said that the COVID-19 was worsening  globally, with more than 136,000 cases recorded on Sunday.

The figures, according to the WHO, is the highest number recorded in a  day. 

WHO said more than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days, culminating in highest one-day total so far, on Sunday.  

Most cases came from 10 countries, mainly in the Americas and South Asia. 

“More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” said WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday during his regular briefing on the crisis.

“This is the time for countries to continue to work hard, on the basis of science, solutions and solidarity,” he added.

While the situation in Europe is improving, “globally it is worsening”, Tedros said.

The COVID-19 caseload is approaching seven million world-wide , with nearly 400,000 deaths.

“Most countries in the African region are still experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, with some reporting cases in new geographic areas, although most countries in the region have less than 1,000 cases. We also see increasing numbers of cases in parts of Eastern Europe and central Asia”, he said.

WHO, however, raised concern on safety over the ongoing protests around the world.

WHO urged protesters to be anti-racism and pro-safety as it underlines the importance of remaining safe during mass gatherings.

Protestors were reminded of measures to prevent COVID-19 spread such as maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask.

“WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds.

"We also encourage countries to strengthen the fundamental public health measures that remain the basis of the response: find, isolate, test and care for every case, and trace and quarantine every contact,” said Tedros.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Cleric Dies Of Coronavirus In Ondo As Journalist, Nurse, American Returnee Test Positive
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kaduna Discharges Four COVID-19 Patients, Confirms 20 New Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav, Dies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Schools May Reopen In Nigeria When Interstate Travel Ban Is Lifted, Minister Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmaker, Nwaoboshi, Disowns 11 Companies Used For Fake Contracts In NDDC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N827m Belonging To NDDC Contractor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad