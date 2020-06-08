El-Rufai Confused About Kaduna Killings, We Need Community Policing--President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima

Sometimes, he gets confused and doesn’t even know what to do. This happens when you have a man who always believes that he is the only one that has wisdom and monopoly of knowledge.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 08, 2020

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima, has scored Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, low in maintaining security in the state, noting that it appears the governor is confused.

Shettima, who spoke with SaharaReporters, was reacting to the killings in southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the past couple of days.

He said, “The problem of el-Rufai is that he engages himself with a lot of things. Sometimes, he gets confused and doesn’t even know what to do. This happens when you have a man who always believes that he is the only one that has wisdom and monopoly of knowledge.

“The issue of governance and security must be seen as a collective thing; people must sit down to talk. I do not remember that el-Rufai is a security expert for him to even assume that he can do it alone. He needs to sit down with the community heads and come out with a clear direction on how to solve the problem.

“Nowhere is safe anymore. It is not just about Southern Kaduna, even the Kaduna Central and other places (are affected).”

Shettima called on the federal government to intervene by deploying more security forces to the southern part of Kaduna and other parts of the state where more killings had been recorded.

He commended the South-West governors for introducing a security outfit codenamed Amotekun to fight insecurity in their region, noting that northern governors should devise the same tactic.

He added, “That is why we are advocating community policing. We suggested that the government should sit down and do something but sometimes some of them do not care about the importance of protecting lives and property, they are only interested in their selfish interest on how to hold onto power without protecting their people.

“If need be, let us consider introducing community policing so that the people can protect themselves. Community policing can complement the activities of the police and military. By so doing, we can overcome some of these challenges but life cannot continue like this.”

