Former US Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd Granted $1.25m Bail At First Court Appearance

Chauvin appeared in a disturbing video with his knee to Floyd's neck for eight minutes 46 seconds leading to his death.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Derek Chauvin, a former United States police officer accused of murdering an unarmed black man, George Floyd, has been granted bail in the sum of $1.25m.

At his first virtual court appearance, prosecutors cited the "severity of the charges" and public outrage as the reason for upping his bail from $1m, the BBC reports.  Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Hennepin County Jail

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chauvin did not enter a plea as he appeared via teleconference on Monday.

He did not speak during the 15-minute hearing and was handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit as he sat on a small table.

His lawyer did not object to the bail price.

He is currently being held at the Minnesota State Prison in Oak Park Heights after being transferred several times.

His next court appearance is set for June 29.

