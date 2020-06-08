George Floyd: Police In Ghana Arrest Black Lives Matter Protest Leader For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Rule

More than 60 people attended the vigil in Accra, one of a wave of Black Lives Matter rallies across the world.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Ernesto Yeboah, organiser of the Black Lives Matter protest in Ghana, has been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain a protest permit and breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Police in Ghana fired warning shots to break up a rally against police brutality after arresting the organiser, BBC reports.

More than 60 people attended the vigil in Accra, one of a wave of Black Lives Matter rallies across the world.  More than 60 people gathered for the vigil in Ghana's capital, Accra AFP

His lawyer Francis, Xavier Sosu, said the charges are "baseless", adding that the protest leader did not break the law because police were notified in advance.

At Saturday's rally in Ghana's capital, Accra, the protesters were also highlighting police brutality in the West African country.

They chanted: "We are not free until we are all free."

A joint police and military team forcibly dispersed the crowd on Saturday before arresting Yeboah.

When his fellow protesters demanded his release, police fired warning shots.

