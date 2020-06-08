Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud

Hamza Gayam, Permanent Secretary to the state government, in a statement on Monday asked Ahmed-Tijani to immediately handover all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Muazu Adamu-Gosho.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa State, has sacked Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, secretary to the state government, over alleged incompetence and misappropriation of public funds.

The state's House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1bn for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG, a report by PUNCH said.  Governor Sule Abdullahi

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5m unaccounted funds to the state government.

The house said the former commissioner displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency, and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties and urged the governor to sack him.

Saharareporters, New York

