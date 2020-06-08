Nigeria’s Humanitarian Ministry Postpones Commencement Of Cash Transfer In Zamfara State Due To Insecurity

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has postponed the inauguration of the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention in Zamfara State due to insecurity.

The cash transfer was extended to more states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

The ministry was also to roll out its loans, fertilizer distribution and handing over of COVID-19 palliatives last weekend.

The ministry postponed the inauguration of the programmes until further notice citing insecurity as reason, according to a statement by Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, Deputy Director of Information in the ministry.

"The ministry hereby informs all beneficiaries that a new date will be fixed and communicated to them as soon as possible," Iliya added.

Bandits recently killed 21 people and wounded 12 others during attacks in some villages in Maru and Talata Mafara local government areas in Zamfara State.