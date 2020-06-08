Nigeria’s Humanitarian Ministry Postpones Commencement Of Cash Transfer In Zamfara State Due To Insecurity

The cash transfer was extended to more states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2020

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has postponed the inauguration of the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention in Zamfara State due to insecurity.

The cash transfer was extended to more states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

The ministry was also to roll out its loans, fertilizer distribution and handing over of COVID-19 palliatives last weekend. 

The ministry postponed the inauguration of the programmes until further notice citing insecurity as reason, according to a statement by Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, Deputy Director of Information in the ministry.

"The ministry hereby informs all beneficiaries that a new date will be fixed and communicated to them as soon as possible," Iliya added.

Bandits recently killed 21 people and wounded 12 others during attacks in some villages in Maru and Talata Mafara local government areas in Zamfara State.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Sokoto Cleric Sparks Outrage For Sharing Story On How Five-year-old Girl ‘Raped’ Adult Male
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike June 15 Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seizes Former Minister, Dan Etete’s Private Jet In Canada Over $1.3bn Malabu Oil Deal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Witch Burning: Victims Cry For Justice
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Using “Christian Genocide” Allegation To Wage War Against Nigerian State – Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Yar’Adua Negotiated With Niger Delta Militants, I don’t Oppose Governors Who Signed Peace Deal With Bandits—Yakasai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion What No One Will Tell You About Racism In Canada By Samuel Osho
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad