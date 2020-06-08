Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses

Nigerians have faulted Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State and his Zamfara counterpart, Bello Matawalle, for negotiating with bandits in their states.

The criticisms follow a fresh attack by bandits in Katsina which left many dead, despite a peace deal arranged by the state governor. Masari, while regretting his action, had said the bandits betrayed the state government.

Masari had, on August 28, 2019, engaged representatives of bandits terrorising the eight frontline local government areas in the state. Also, Matawalle in May said he had reached out to Fulani groups leaders to accept the state's peace deal.

Nigerians have described both governors as a failure, saying they were not supposed to to be negotiating with criminals.

Net Nasamu Pyam said, "In my little knowledge of signing any pact, all parties involved must be present or their proxies must be at the venue. It then means that they will be known or recognized one way or the other.

“If they betrayed the government, according to Governor Masari, they are supposed to be picked by the security agencies, who I suppose, were part of the peace Accord deal. This is evidence of a failed government."

Hussain Balarabe Kubau wrote, "Who told you to negotiate with criminals? It shows that something was given to these people and they need more, that's why they are attacking innocent people again."

Another Nigerian, Judith Oruware Osakpolor-Ediagbonya, said, "I now understand better as most of our problems in this country are caused by our government (politicians) and for this, I sincerely think the governor should be held responsible for these deaths."

Frank Edema said, "What a shameless government! You signed a peace accord with lawless criminals in return for what? You must have promised them part of your federal allocation which you couldn't deliver."

Yakubu Samaila said, "What accord do devils respect? You deceived yourself. If the bandits have the will to keep promises they wouldn't have been bandits from the first place."

Friday Ejiga said: "Peace accord with bandits? If you knew them, why not hold those leaders to take you to their hideout and finish them? Was Mr President aware? Or is it true that the man in Aso Rock is a cloned version? God, where is our nation heading!"

Odun Chris said, "So you know these people? How? Peace accord with bandits? Am I reading this correctly? This country is done if these are the type of people we keep voting for. It means this weak governor just wants to serve his term and leave. How did he pay these bandits?"

Joe Ikang called for the resignation of Masari. He said, "In a sane society, you should have resigned or be stoned out of power and charged with conspiracy. That your so-called peace accord, didn't you give them money and they used it to procure more weapons and attack more people?”

Olawale Oyebode said, "Any government that is appealing or making an agreement with criminals calls for more criminals to surface and crime will increase unimaginably. How can the government of a country or a state government be making a peace accord with bandits?"

Kadiri Olasunkanmi said, "Why negotiate with them, sir? Does the constitution of our great country permit anyone to negotiate with criminals who are disturbing the peace of a nation?

"They ought to have been arrested on the negotiation's table and be made to give information about others and how to arrest them for good."