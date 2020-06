A violent protest erupted today at Yantumaki, Katsina over rising insecurity and incessant killings.

Rampaging youths burnt APC billboards and flags in the area.

Protesters in the video could be heard chanting ‘ba ma yi APC’ meaning ‘we reject APC.’

Yantumaki is a town in Danmusa LGA where a district head was killed weeks ago as a recent attack claimed lives of a couple of people with many left injured.