BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Blast President Buhari, Masari

Hundreds of residents of Yan Tumaki in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday took to the streets of the town to protest repeated attacks by bandits on the community.

The protesters, comprising grown-up men and children, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Wasari for the spate of insecurity in the state.

One of the protesters told SaharaReporters that residents of the area now lived in fear as security agencies in the state appear helpless.

He said the people might resort to self-defence, noting that such move may further worsen the security challenges in the country.

“Is it not shameful and embarrassing that this ugly security threat is happening daily in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Chief Security Officer of the country?

"It’s glaring both the President and Governor Masari are failure, they have repeatedly failed us. They have to be alive to their constitutional duties of protecting the citizens,” he said.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 150 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.