BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Repeated Attacks By Bandits, Blast President Buhari, Masari

The protesters, comprising grown-up men and children, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Wasari for the spate of insecurity in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

Hundreds of residents of Yan Tumaki in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday took to the streets of the town to protest repeated attacks by bandits on the community.

The protesters, comprising grown-up men and children, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Wasari for the spate of insecurity in the state. 

One of the protesters told SaharaReporters that residents of the area now lived in fear as security agencies in the state appear helpless. 

He said the people might resort to self-defence, noting that such move may further worsen the security challenges in the country. 

“Is it not shameful and embarrassing that this ugly security threat is happening daily in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Chief Security Officer of the country? 

"It’s glaring both the President and Governor Masari are failure, they have repeatedly failed us. They have to be alive to their constitutional duties of protecting the citizens,” he said. 

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that have suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 150 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigerians React As Katsina Peace Deal With Bandits Collapses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency El-Rufai Confused About Kaduna Killings, We Need Community Policing--President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria Losing War Against Insecurity Because Of International Politics – Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Fulani Herdsmen Invaded Kajuru In Southern Kaduna, Slaughtered 17 People In One Night, Killed Five More Persons While Funeral For Initial Victims Was Ongoing
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
ACTIVISM Remembering Nelson Mandela's Legacy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion #Bringbackourgirls Movement: Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili’s Lessons From The Trenches By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Drama In Senate As RMRDC Boss Lists ‘Kilishi’ As Research Breakthrough
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Allow People Decide If They Want To Remain In Nigeria Or Not, Nnamdi Kanu Tells President Buhari's Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Drunk Policeman Kills Colleague In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics After Five Months In Prison For Alleged Fraud, Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Resumes Senate Plenary On Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ICPC Arrests Benue Lawmaker Over Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Taraba Killings: Outrage As Malami Spares Army Mastermind, Other Soldiers Trial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Governor Sacks Secretary To State Government Over Alleged Incompetence, Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 979 Died In Kano State's 'Strange Death' Spell In April, Verbal Autopsy Shows 60 Per Cent Is COVID-19 Related –Health Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics African Streets, Cities, Monuments Still Named After Slave Owners, Colonizers Who Oppressed Us –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad