EXCLUSIVE: Abia Governor’s Coronavirus Treatment Complicated By Kidney Failure

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been moved to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for intensive care after testing positive for Coronavirus earlier this week.

According to insider sources, the governor is being treated at his home in Abuja with a sizable number of medical personnel on the ground to ensure he gets the best care possible.

Apart from medical staff on the ground to attend to him, it was gathered that the Abia State governor also arrived Abuja with a retinue of aides and security personnel, some of whom are believed to have tested positive for the virus as well. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

SaharaReporters gathered that Ikpeazu has kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis, thereby further complicating his situation and threatening his chances of making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Before now, there were attempts to fly the Abia governor abroad for treatment but following the ban on international flights in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus, that idea was frustrated and the decision to move him to Abuja was reached.

In March, Ikpeazu was reported to have been trapped in the United States following the travel restriction put in place to contain the spread of the virus but the Abia Government dismissed the report as false.

Recall that on March 22, 2020, Governor Ikpeazu said that the state will not record any Coronavirus case because it was the only state mentioned in the Holy Bible. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Tests Positive For COVID-19, Directs Deputy To Act

He said, “Abia is the only state that is mentioned in the Bible. We have a promise from God that none of these diseases will touch God’s people. And I hold on to God’s promise.

“We saw Ebola, it did not get to us. We saw monkeypox, it didn’t get to us. Even this one (COVID-19) will also pass us by.”

As a result of his current situation, Governor Ikpeazu has since directed Ude Chukwu, his deputy, to act in his capacity until he recovers.

Abia State so far has 83 cases of Coronavirus while seven persons have recovered from the pandemic.