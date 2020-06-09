INEC Confirms Direct Primary For Edo APC, Indirect For PDP

INEC in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Tuesday, said the APC leadership had indicated that direct primary will hold on June 22.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that the All Progressives Congress in Edo will select its candidate for the September governorship election through direct primary.

The statement further said that the Peoples Democratic Party opted for indirect primary, which will be from June 19 to June 20. 

INEC said only 15 of the 18 political parties participating in the September 19 election have indicated interest in conducting primaries.

It urged the parties to conduct the primaries in line with provisions of the 1999 constitution and its policy on conducting elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

