Katsina Insecurity: 12 District Heads Threaten To Abandon Communities Over Activities Of Bandits

The district heads told the emir that they lived in constant fear of being killed and that the audacity of the bandits had made everyone vulnerable.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2020

At least 12 district heads in eight local government areas in Katsina State have threatened to abandon their communities over the danger posed by bandits.

District heads of Jibia, Safana, Dandume, Faskari, Sabuwa, Kankara, Danmusa and Batsari local government areas on Tuesday during a ‘protest’ visit to Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, disclosed plans to abandon their territories if the insecurity in the region was not urgently addressed by government. 

The traditional heads particularly pointed out the recent murder of the District Head of 'Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, to show that they were all no longer safe.

The traditional heads particularly pointed out the recent murder of the District Head of ‘Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, to show that they were all no longer safe. 

The rising cases of insecurity have displaced many households, forcing women and children to go about begging for food and other basic items to survive.

