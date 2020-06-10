Airlines Protest As UK Begins Coronavirus Quarantine For Arrivals

Britain has reported Europe’s highest death toll linked to the coronavirus pandemic and its estimated infection rate remains higher than in most European nations.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 10, 2020

Airlines have threatened legal action as all arrivals to Britain must self-isolate for 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus starting on Monday, Foreigner.fi reports.

Michael O’Leary, group chief executive of low-cost airline Ryanair, said millions of jobs could be lost as a result of the quarantine rule, which applies to arrivals, including British citizens, from all countries except Ireland.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the quarantine requirement, initially until June 28, was necessary so that those arriving from abroad don’t unknowingly spread the virus.

Britain has reported Europe’s highest death toll linked to the coronavirus pandemic and its estimated infection rate remains higher than in most European nations.

“We have got the situation where weeks ago other countries put quarantine in and we didn’t. Now, as everybody’s lifting it, we’re putting it in, “opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer told London radio station LBC.

Ryanair, EasyJet, and British Airways owner IAG wrote to the government threatening legal action to stop the disproportionate and unfair measure, warning that it would have a devastating effect on the UK’s tourism industry.

“We’re seeing thousands of British families booking their holidays in Portugal, in Spain and Italy, but there’s almost a collapse of inward bookings bringing those Europeans here to the UK, on which Britain’s tourism industry depends,’’ O’Leary told broadcaster ITV.

“What’s irrational about it is all of those countries have a much lower COVID rate than the UK,’’ he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

International Wife Of United States Policeman Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Till He Died Files For Divorce
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Soccer Nearly 200 Ghana World Cup Fans Are Said To Be Seeking Asylum In Brazil
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Again, Arik Air Passengers Stranded At Lagos Airport As Police Deploy Officers To Terminal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business NCAA Fines South African Carrier Lyxor N9.5m For Operating Illegally In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Security Agencies Ignore Osinbajo Directive, Manually Search Passengers’ Luggage At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 663 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burundi's Dictatorial President Dies Of Heart Attack
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Blackmail Against IPOB Backfired, Ohanaeze Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor Forces Bank To Stop Direct Payment of Local Councils’ May Allocation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Angry Katsina Youths Set Ablaze Buhari, APC Billboards Over Rising Insecurity, Incessant Killings
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Confirms Direct Primary For Edo APC, Indirect For PDP
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Several Katsina Communities
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Drama In Ondo Court As Prosecutor Tenders Human Skulls As Evidence Against Grave Diggers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Community, Kill 70 Persons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Popular Kwara Fuji Musician, Maroof Adebayo, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old Girls
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 24 Army Officers, 9 Prisoners, 36 others Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad