Amotekun Commences Recruitment In Ondo

by Sahara Reporters Jun 10, 2020

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, has announced the commencement of its recruitment. 

Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure, said the recruitment form would attract no charges. 

Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six southwest states aimed at curbing insecurity in the region. 

Olu-Adeleye advised interested indigenes between ages 18 and 70 years, with minimum qualification of primary school certificate, to apply for employment.

