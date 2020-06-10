Borno Governor, Zulum, Visits Faduma Kolomdi Village After Boko Haram Attack, Told 81 Died, Village Head, Six Others Abducted

Faduma Kolomdi, a nomadic village, is located 35 kilometres in the North of Gubio, the headquarters of Gubio Local Government Area.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 10, 2020

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday visited Faduma Kolomdi village in Gubio Local Government Area to sympathise with families of slain and wounded victims of a Boko Haram attack in the area.

A survivor told Zulum that 81 residents were killed during the attack on Tuesday with 13 persons injured and seven others including the village head abducted.

While sympathising with the people over the attack, Governor Zulum urged the Nigerian military to undertake a final onslaught that would put an end to the insurgents in the shore of Lake Chad.

Zulum described the attack as barbaric and unfortunate while evacuating five injured persons in his convoy for treatment at an undisclosed hospital. 

He said, "Last year, about the same number of people were killed in Gajiram like it happened again.

“This is barbaric. It is very unfortunate. The only solution to end this massacre is by dislodging the insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts.” 

An eyewitness told the governor that the insurgents operated for about six hours and left around 4pm on Tuesday. 

He said, "The insurgents in gun trucks and armoured tanks came around 10am yesterday (Tuesday). They operated for about six hours and left around 4pm. They gathered us and said they wanted to deliver a religious sermon to us. They asked us to submit whatever arm we had. Some villagers gave up their Dane guns, bow and arrows. 

“The insurgents pretended as if they were not there for any violence. Suddenly, they started shooting at will. Even children and women were not spared, many were shot at close range. Many started running.

“At the end, many persons were killed. We have been burying people from 10:00pm last night to about 6am this morning. We have buried 49 corpses here while another 32 corpses were taken away by families from the villages around us. 

“The insurgents abducted seven persons including our village head. They went away with 400 cattle.”

 



