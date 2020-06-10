Gunmen Kill Popular Kogi Shop Owner, Nicholas Ofodile, Three Others, Abduct Many Passengers In State

The incident occurred at about 7:00am on Wednesday between Acheni and Gegu villages in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 10, 2020

A popular grocery shop owner in Lokoja, Kogi State, Mr Nicholas Ofodile, and three others have been shot dead by yet to be identified persons while several passengers in a commerical bus were kidnapped along Lokoja-Abuja Expressway.

Ofodile was travelling to Abuja from Lokoja in his Lexus SUV with registration number LKJ 658 PU when he ran into a road block mounted by the gunmen at Gegu. 

The attackers were said to have opened fire on his vehicle, killing him in the process. 

SaharaReporters gathered that no fewer than eight vehicles were caught up in the shooting while several passengers escaped with gunshot injuries.

Spokesperson for the police in the state,  DSP William Aya, however said that only two persons were killed in the attack.

 

Saharareporters, New York

