Anyone Who Justifies Rape Will Be Arrested, Treated As Suspect Henceforth –NAPTIP DG

She lamented that 90 per cent of rape cases were perpetrated by uncles, fathers and relations and called for parents to be extra vigilant about, who came close to their children and wards, adding that NAPTIP would approach the Ministry of Justice to push for the establishment of special courts to try rapists.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, has said anyone caught justifying rape will be arrested and treated as suspects henceforth.

Okah-Donli made the revelation while answering questions from newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

She lamented that 90 per cent of rape cases were perpetrated by uncles, fathers and relations and called for parents to be extra vigilant about, who came close to their children and wards, adding that NAPTIP would approach the Ministry of Justice to push for the establishment of special courts to try rapists. Julie Okah-Donli

Okah-Donli also called for life imprisonment instead of capital punishment for convicted rapists, adding that there was the need to educate Nigerians especially neighbours on rape issues.

The agency’s toll-free lines to call during distress especially as it concerns rape are: 07030000203, 0802255627847 and 08077225566.

The NAPTIP boss said that cases could also be reported on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others.

She however, said that there was no national template of victims’ trauma response to share pain, adding that the duration of psychological trauma varies from individuals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Police In Kano Arrest Man Who Raped 40 Women In One Year
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Rape: Activists Urge Ondo Government To Consider Castration, Life Imprisonment As Punishment For Sexual Offenders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Popular Kwara Fuji Musician, Maroof Adebayo, Accused Of Raping 15-year-old Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Kogi Shop Owner, Nicholas Ofodile, Three Others, Abduct Many Passengers In State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion How RCCG Authorities Staged A Coup D’état Against Me, Refused To Pay Several Months Of Salaries (Part 1) By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Lesotho PM Paid Killers $24,000 To Murder Estranged Wife ― Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Expresses Lack Of Faith In APC Screening Process
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition As Coronavirus Treatment Continues
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Little Boy In Kogi Community
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Bombards Terrorists’ Hideout, Kills Scores In Sambisa Forest – DHQ
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Kano Arrest Man Who Raped 40 Women In One Year
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Late Burundi Dictator’s Wife Receiving Treatment For COVID-19 In Kenya
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Niger Delta Militants Kick Against Plan To End Amnesty Program, Vow To Shutdown National Assembly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Releases Edo Governor, Obaseki’s WAEC Result, Five Others Ahead Of Party’s Governorship Primary
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad