Anyone Who Justifies Rape Will Be Arrested, Treated As Suspect Henceforth –NAPTIP DG

Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, has said anyone caught justifying rape will be arrested and treated as suspects henceforth.

Okah-Donli made the revelation while answering questions from newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

She lamented that 90 per cent of rape cases were perpetrated by uncles, fathers and relations and called for parents to be extra vigilant about, who came close to their children and wards, adding that NAPTIP would approach the Ministry of Justice to push for the establishment of special courts to try rapists. Julie Okah-Donli

Okah-Donli also called for life imprisonment instead of capital punishment for convicted rapists, adding that there was the need to educate Nigerians especially neighbours on rape issues.

The agency’s toll-free lines to call during distress especially as it concerns rape are: 07030000203, 0802255627847 and 08077225566.

The NAPTIP boss said that cases could also be reported on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others.

She however, said that there was no national template of victims’ trauma response to share pain, adding that the duration of psychological trauma varies from individuals.