Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian Writer, Loses Father

Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father of Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda is dead, a report by PM Newssaid.

According to a family source, the 88-year-old man died on Wednesday night in Awka, Anambra State.

Before his death, he was said to have been admitted at the Chira Memorial Hospital in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The late Adichie is the first Nigerian professor of Statistics and was a member of International Statistical Institute since 1978 and member, Governing Council of ISI 1985-1987.