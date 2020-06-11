Chimamanda Adichie, Nigerian Writer, Loses Father

According to a family source, the 88-year-old man died on Wednesday night in Awka, Anambra State.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

Professor James Nwoye Adichie, father of Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda is dead, a report by PM Newssaid.

According to a family source, the 88-year-old man died on Wednesday night in Awka, Anambra State.

Before his death, he was said to have been admitted at the Chira Memorial Hospital in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The late Adichie is the first Nigerian professor of Statistics and was a member of International Statistical Institute since 1978 and member, Governing Council of ISI 1985-1987.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspect In Killing Of UNIBEN Student Raped And Murdered Inside A Church
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Lagos Hotel Sacks Nigerian Worker For Reporting Attempted Rape By Indian Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Unresolved Scandal, Federal Executive Council Approves N1.59bn For NDDC To Purchase 62 Vehicles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Loses Protocol Officer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order Of Ex-Nigerian Air Force Boss' Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion ‘Buhari Makes Nigeria Most Dangerous Country In The World For Christians’ By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition As Coronavirus Treatment Continues
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Jobs 39.4 Million Nigerians May Lose Jobs Before 2020 Ends, Says Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Expresses Lack Of Faith In APC Screening Process
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians On June 12
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Lagos Court Frees 15-year-old Girl Accused Of Killing Man Who Tried To Rape Her
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 1,000 Ghost Workers Uncovered By EFCC In Kwara State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad