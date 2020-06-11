Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Communities Over Violence

The communities had engaged in a clash over farmlands leading to tension in the area.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on two communities, Atyap and Chawai chiefdoms, over a deadly violence.

The communities had engaged in a clash over farmlands leading to tension in the area.

The curfew takes effect immediately, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs. 

He said, “The Kaduna State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and Chawai Chiefdom in Kauru LGA.

“This 24-hour curfew takes effect immediately.

“Security agencies are containing the tension arising from a clash last week over a farmland in Zangon-Kataf that community leaders tried to resolve but which seems to have escalated.”

Saharareporters, New York

