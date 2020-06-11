Lagos Court Frees 15-year-old Girl Accused Of Killing Man Who Tried To Rape Her

Magistrate Philip Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School 3 student following an advice from the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

A Magistrate Court in Lagos has acquitted a 15-year-old girl accused of killing a 51-year-old man, who tried to rape her.

She was represented pro bono by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender.

Magistrate Philip Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School 3 student following an advice from the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution. 

On March 24, the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department had alleged that the girl stabbed and killed Babatunde Ishola, her father’s friend, to death on March 7, 2020 at Nwadolu Street, Aboru, Lagos.

The police said the girl’s act contravened Section 225 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The court on Wednesday said there was "Insufficient facts to establish a prima facie case of murder against the suspect", and therefore dismissed the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Taraba Killings: Confessions Of Killer Soldiers Shielded From Trial By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Lagos Court Sentences Two Men To Death By Hanging For Rape, Armed Robbery Through Virtual Proceeding
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Dongban-Mensem As President Of Appeal Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Kyari's Burial: Lawyer Asks Judge To Release Case File For Criminal Trial Of Presidency Officials
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Legal Falana Tells President Buhari To Approve Names Of Court Of Appeal Justices Recommended By National Judicial Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Drama In Ondo Court As Prosecutor Tenders Human Skulls As Evidence Against Grave Diggers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International AfDB Vice President, Jennifer Blanke Resigns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Kogi Shop Owner, Nicholas Ofodile, Three Others, Abduct Many Passengers In State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion How RCCG Authorities Staged A Coup D’état Against Me, Refused To Pay Several Months Of Salaries (Part 1) By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Expresses Lack Of Faith In APC Screening Process
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Lesotho PM Paid Killers $24,000 To Murder Estranged Wife ― Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia State Governor, Ikpeazu, Diagnosed With Diabetes, In Stable Condition As Coronavirus Treatment Continues
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Little Boy In Kogi Community
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Bombards Terrorists’ Hideout, Kills Scores In Sambisa Forest – DHQ
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police In Kano Arrest Man Who Raped 40 Women In One Year
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Late Burundi Dictator’s Wife Receiving Treatment For COVID-19 In Kenya
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Niger Delta Militants Kick Against Plan To End Amnesty Program, Vow To Shutdown National Assembly
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sex Anyone Who Justifies Rape Will Be Arrested, Treated As Suspect Henceforth –NAPTIP DG
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad