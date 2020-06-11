Lagos Court Frees 15-year-old Girl Accused Of Killing Man Who Tried To Rape Her

A Magistrate Court in Lagos has acquitted a 15-year-old girl accused of killing a 51-year-old man, who tried to rape her.

She was represented pro bono by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender.

Magistrate Philip Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the police against the Senior Secondary School 3 student following an advice from the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

On March 24, the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department had alleged that the girl stabbed and killed Babatunde Ishola, her father’s friend, to death on March 7, 2020 at Nwadolu Street, Aboru, Lagos.

The police said the girl’s act contravened Section 225 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The court on Wednesday said there was "Insufficient facts to establish a prima facie case of murder against the suspect", and therefore dismissed the case.