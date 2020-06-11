Lagos Court Sentences Two Men To Death By Hanging For Rape, Armed Robbery Through Virtual Proceeding

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

The Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere has in a virtual session sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery and rape.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye sentenced Williams Udoh and Ubong Isaiah for raping a married woman during a robbery incident they initiated.

Delivering the judgment virtually on Wednesday, the judge found the defendants guilty as charged. 

She said, “The prosecution has successfully established that a series of robberies took place on August 2, 2015 and that the robbers were armed with guns and other offensive weapons.

“The failure of the state to tender the weapons does not water down the fact that the weapons were actually used.

“I am satisfied with the evidence of the prosecution witnesses together with the graphic testimony of the PW1. There is no room for any mistaken identity that the defendants were actually those who participated in the armed robbery.

“Also, I find the testimony of PW3 credible and detailed. Penetration, however slight, constitutes an offence of rape.

“PW3 was able to establish that the first defendant (Udoh) raped her. She said that the defendants were not masked; so she was able to identify them.

“The testimony of PW3 was also corroborated by PW2, which is cogent to establish that PW3 was indeed raped.

“Having established the offences of rape and armed robbery, the prosecution has indeed proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt.

“I, therefore, find you Williams Udoh and Ubong Isaiah guilty as charged.

“You shall be hung by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your souls.

“The first defendant, Udoh, is also sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for the offence of rape. This is the sentence of the court."

