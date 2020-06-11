Nigerian Government To Release 603 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Back To Society In July

Spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Major-General John Enenche, said the DRR programme under Operation Safe Corridor had recorded tremendous success judging from the feedback from previous trainees.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said that a total of 603 repentant Boko Haram fighters are billed to be reintegrated into their communities in July having completed the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme.

Enenche added that OPSC had admitted 893 ex-combatants for the programme out of which 280 including two Chadians had been successfully reintegrated back into the society through their respective national and state authorities. 

He said, “Presently, there are 603 of them undergoing the DRR programme and would be graduating by July 2020.

“The operation is a success story as feedback from those reintegrated are positive.

“A particular one in Bama who learnt barbing as a vocation has successfully empowered four locals and is happily married with children.”

