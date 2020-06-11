Nigerian Governors Declare State Of Emergency On Rape

State governors across Nigeria have declared a state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence against women and children in the country following the rising spate of rape in the society.

In a communique signed by Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, the group said, “Declare a state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence. Governors strongly condemn all forms of violence against women and children and committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law.

“Call on state governors that have not already domesticated relevant gender-based protection laws to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Child Rights Act and the updated Penal Code to increase protection for women and children and ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of perpetrators in addition to creating a sex offenders register in each state to name and shame.”