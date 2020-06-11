Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Laments Increase In Rape Cases, Calls For Joint Operation

He said that the police would reposition the Gender-Desk offices in all commands to enable them handle the cases.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 11, 2020

The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the increase in rape cases in the country.

Adamu, who spoke on Thursday during a tripartite meeting held between him and heads of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Dame Julie Okah Donli; and the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu; called for a joint operation in halting the menace in the country.

He said that the police would reposition the Gender-Desk offices in all commands to enable them handle the cases.  Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

“The IGP while noting that rape and other sexual offences had become a menace not only in the country but globally, assures that the Force is repositioning Gender-Desk offices in all police commands to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence and ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

“He further assures of an enhanced working relationship with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive national response to the issues of sexual offences in the country,” he said.

